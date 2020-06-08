Clark County records 109 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Both figures were below the daily averages of the preceding week, according to data posted Monday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Clark County recorded 109 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Monday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new figures brought the total cases reported in the county to 7,592 and the death toll to 363.

The number of new cases was below the daily average of 118 over the preceding week, while the fatalities were below the daily average of nearly 5½ over the period.

Epidemiologist redistribute the latest reported cases and deaths to different dates in an effort to better capture the status of the outbreak in the county, so the totals announced daily generally don’t match the details breakdowns provided by the health district.

A supplemental report from the health district that provides details on recoveries and the hospitalization rate was not immediately available.

Updated figures were expected shortly from the state Department of Health and Human Services. As of Sunday, the agency had reported 9,649 COVID-19 cases and 438 deaths across Nevada.

