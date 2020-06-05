Clark County registers 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Clark County recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data published Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data published Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The data posted on the district’s coronavirus web page brought the total number of cases reported in the county to 7,186 and fatalities attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 357.

The number of new cases was well above the daily average of slightly more than 92.5 over the preceding week, and the number of deaths was near the average of 2.2 over the period.

Health district staff redistribute the cases and deaths after they are reported in an effort to better reflect when they occurred. As a result, the totals announced daily generally don’t match the detailed breakdown by date that the district provides.

The district estimates that 5,641 of those who contracted the illness have recovered.

The hospitalization rate in the county, considered by public health experts to be a better indicator of the overall trend of the outbreak, continued to decline, hitting 18.15 percent. The rate has seen a steady decline since it peaked at 27.50 percent on April 10.

An update on state figures was expected shortly from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

As of late Thursday, the agency was reporting 9,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 429 deaths across the state.

