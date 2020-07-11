Clark County releases list of businesses noncompliant with mandates

Clark County officials released a list of businesses that were found not to be in compliance of the mandates announced by Gov. Steve Sisolak last month.

A masked Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters outside the Capitol Wednesday discussing spending cuts and other measures being considered by the Leguslature in special session. July 8, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent, Pool)

Clark County officials released a list of 30 businesses that were found noncompliant with the mandates announced by Gov. Steve Sisolak last month.

Sisolak’s announcement mandating face masks in all public places June 26 prompted the county’s business licensing department to begin visiting restaurants, bars, pool and gyms.

Sixteen of the businesses were on Las Vegas Boulevard, including six stores in the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets and two in Caesars Forum Shops, according to data provided by the county.

The list also included two Walmarts, three Smith’s Food and Drug stores, two 7-Elevens, a McDonald’s and a Subway.

Eleven retail stores and nine restaurants were given notices, according to data maintained by the county.

Aria, Mandalay Bay, Tahiti Village Vacation Club and Silverton also received noticed of violation.

In addition to the 30 cited for noncompliance with mandates, another 10 were cited for not having business licenses.

The county department had warned before the July 4th weekend that agents would be stepping up enforcement after Sisolak announced it was “disappointing and unacceptable” that 49 percent of businesses were found in compliance, according to a survey conducted by the Division of Industrial Relations Occupation Safety and Health Administration on July 2.

Since the June 26 mandate took effect, licensing agents have visited 1,600 businesses in unincorporated Clark County.

“Our business community must be vigilant,” said County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said at the time. “If we fail to limit the spread of the virus our cases and hospitalizations will continue to rise, which could force us to roll back some of the openings and overwhelm our healthcare system.”

Nevada recorded 1,004 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 827 of those cases in Clark County.

Violations of mask mandate in Clark County by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd