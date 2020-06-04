Clark County reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The count recorded 133 new COVID-19 deaths and no new deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

UNLV medicine medical professionals conduct a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Clark County recorded 133 new COVID-19 deaths and no new deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Thursday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus on its dedicated web page, bringing the total for the county to 7,056. The heath district estimates that nearly 5,500 of those patients have recovered.

The death toll in the county remained unchanged at 355, according to the district.

The reported number of new cases was above the daily average of just under 91 reported over the preceding week.

A supplemental report with additional detail on recoveries and the county hospitalization rate was not immediately available.

Experts with the health district revise the data after cases are initially announced, moving cases to the date when a patient first started experiencing symptoms in an effort to better capture the trajectory of the disease in the county. As a result, the number of cases announced daily generally don’t match the district’s revised data.

New figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services were expected shortly. As of late Wednesday, the state was reporting 8,935 cases of COVID-19 and 429 deaths from the disease.

