Clark County reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, state total hits 107

There are 21 more deaths from COVID-19 in Clark County as of Saturday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

There are 21 more deaths from COVID-19 in Clark County as of Saturday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Statewide, the death toll has reached 107 as of Saturday morning, according to reports by local health districts and emergency agencies.

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 2,258 cases and 96 deaths. On Friday, there were 75 deaths and 2,144 cases, according to county data.

“These deaths are a tragedy for the families and our community as a whole,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, said late Friday, after the death toll statewide was reported to have surpassed 100.

“It is important for everyone to continue to do their part to limit the spread of disease by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings when they need to access essential services, and staying home and away from others when they are sick,” he said.

He also acknowledged the dedication and sacrifices from health care professionals fighting this outbreak throughout the state.

There are nearly 100 new cases being reported statewide, bringing the confirmed case total to 2,700, according to state data posted Saturday morning at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov. That number often doesn’t align with totals from local agencies because of differing reporting cycles.

On Friday, the number of deaths reported in the state topped 100, which was the largest single-day increase announced by the state since it reported the first death on March 16.

According to state data, the total number of confirmed cases was drawn from tests on 23,587 people, representing an infection rate of just over 11 percent. That number is likely elevated, however, because an ongoing shortage of testing supplies has largely limited testing to those seriously ill or who had been in close contact with a diagnosed patient.

It is not possible to determine a fatality rate from the data because it is not known how many of those who died were tested, though presumably most were.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mary Hynes contributed to this report.