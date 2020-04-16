Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases

The new county figures came shortly after the state of Nevada reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths overnight, raising the state death toll to 137.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Sixty-six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths were reported in Clark County overnight amid a slowing of the rate of infections by the new coronavirus, according to new data posted Thursday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new cases on its online coronavirus website, bringing the total caseload for the county to 2,625. The county estimates that 1,399 — or 53 percent — of those patients have recovered.

The new deaths pushed the total fatalities from the disease in the county to 121, the district said.

Earlier, the state of Nevada recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths, raising the state death toll to 137. Reports from local health districts and county officials put that number at 138.

The number of new cases reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website was the lowest overnight increase since April 5, when the state added 94 cases. CV playlist

Since then, the state has seen a gradual reduction in the number of new infections as a series of emergency measures ordered by Gov. Steve Sisolak have taken effect.

Clark County numbers also have trended downward from previous weeks before flattening out, with an average of 73 new confirmed cases reported daily since Saturday.

The new COVID-19 cases brought the state total to 3,321, derived from tests on 28,451 people, translating to an infection rate of 11.7 percent. That number is likely elevated, however, as the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed COVID-19 patient are more likely to be tested during the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.