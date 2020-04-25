Clark County reports 6 new coronavirus deaths

According to data from the Southern Nevada Health District, there are now 3,570 cases of the virus in the county and 174 deaths as of Saturday morning.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. T (NIAID-RML via AP)

Clark County is reporting an additional six deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday morning.

According to data from the Southern Nevada Health District, there are now 3,570 cases of the virus in the county and 174 deaths as of Saturday morning. That’s 127 more cases than reported on Friday.

State data showed 141 additional coronavirus cases across Nevada on Saturday morning, but only one additional death. Data from the state and counties can differ due to different reporting cycles.

The case total for the state now is at 4,539, with 204 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website.

The state case total was derived from tests on 45,885 people, resulting in an infection rate of just under 10 percent of those tested. That figure is likely inflated, however, by the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

In other developments:

— Two more Metropolitan Police Department employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since Thursday. According to data posted to the department’s website, which was last updated Friday, there are now 17 employees who have tested positive. There are 163 employees who have been tested, 138 who have tested negative and eight who are awaiting results.

