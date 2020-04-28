Clark County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

But the 115 new cases reported by the state and the 76 new cases in the county were below the averages seen over the past week.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County and Nevada rebounded slightly overnight, as the county death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus climbed by 12 to reach 186, according to new data published Tuesday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 76 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 3,793. The figure was higher than the 52 new cases reported Monday, but below the average of 95 for the last week.

The district estimates that 2,414 of those patients have recovered.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, reported 115 new cases, pushing the total for the state to 4,805, according to state data.

Total caseload was derived from tests on 40,119 people, resulting in an infection rate of just below 12 percent. That number is likely elevated because the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed victim are more likely to be tested amid the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

The number of new cases rose from 88 reported on Monday and 63 on Sunday, but was still lower than the average of 124 new cases over the past week.

The infection rate of 11.98 percent was the lowest since April 21.

The number of deaths in the state remained unchanged at 219.

