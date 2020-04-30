Clark County reports 88 new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 200

Another 88 cases of COVID-19 and six new fatalities were reported in Clark County over the past 24 hours, pushing the county death toll from the disease to 202.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Another 88 cases of COVID-19 and six new fatalities were reported in Clark County over the past 24 hours, pushing the county death toll from the disease to 202, data published Thursday indicated.

The new cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District on its coronavirus webpage, which brought the total cases reported in the county to 3,979, was slightly below the average of 91 cases reported over the past seven days.

Meanwhile, Nevada reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total reported in the state to just under 5,000.

The new cases brought the number of cases reported by the state Health and Human Services Department to 4,998. The department does not estimate how many of those patients have recovered.

The cases were derived from tests on 41,986 people, resulting in an infection rate of 11.9 percent.

That figure is likely inflated, as the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed patient have been more likely to be tested amid an ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

The statewide death toll remained unchanged overnight at 237, the department reported on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website.

