Clark County reports 9 coronavirus deaths, 144 new cases

There are 102 new reported cases of the coronavirus in Nevada as of Saturday morning, according to state data.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

There are 144 new reported cases of coronavirus in Clark County, and nine more people have died, representing the largest overnight increase in the reported caseload in a week, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The total number of cases in the county now is 2,882, with 133 deaths. It was the largest overnight jump since April 10, when 266 new cases were reported.

The nine additional deaths is the second-highest overnight increase since the number of new deaths peaks at 21, also on April 10.

At the state level, the Health and Human Services Department had only reported 102 new cases as of Saturday morning. Differing reporting cycles can show differences between the state data and counts from counties and local health officials.

According to a statement on the Health and Human Services Department’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, coronavirus case counts may be “artificially low” from Saturday to Monday “due to limited weekend reporting.”

The state website was not showing an increase in the number of deaths as of about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The numbers reported as of Saturday morning represented the lowest overnight increase statewide since April 5, when 94 additional cases were reported.

The caseload reported by the state was derived from tests on 30,751 people, representing an infection rate of 11.7 percent. That number is likely elevated, however, as the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed COVID-19 patient are more likely to be tested during the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

This is a developing story.

