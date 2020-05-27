Clark County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Clark County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Wednesday.

Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera, left, inserts a swab into the mouth of Lt. Col. Eric Ballew during a demonstration at the new COVID-19 testing site at UNLV, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The updated figures from the Southern Nevada Health District pushed total cases reported in the county to 6,287 and raised the death toll to 332.

The number of new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus was well below the daily average of 97 seen over the preceding week.

The additional deaths were slightly below the daily average of nearly four over the same period.

Detailed data on the hospitalization rate in the county — considered by public health experts to be a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak — and other categories was expected shortly from the health district.

The state Department of Health and Human Services also was expected to provide a statewide update shortly. As of late Tuesday, Nevada had reported 7,998 COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

