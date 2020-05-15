Clark County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths

The Southern Nevada Health District also removed 438 “recoveries” after learning that “the reporting system was inflating completed discharge dates in some instances.”

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility with Clark County School District Registered Nurse Megan Ryan in the parking garage at The Orleans Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Friday.

The Southern Nevada Health District report pushed the totals for the county to 5,235 cases and 291 deaths.

The district published its latest report in a new format and for the first time provided a per capita breakdown of cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. As of Friday’s report, that rate stood at per 100,000 population. That 224.72 per 100,000 population.

The report also lowered the number of recovered patients reported by the district from the 4,305 reported Thursday to 3,867.

In a statement, the district said the removal of 438 recoveries was “based on more accurate estimates of current hospitalizations after discovering the reporting system was inflating completed discharge dates in some instances.”

District officials provided no explanation for the removal of 438 recoveries, but for the first time detailed the criteria it uses to determine if a patient is considered recovered. In order to be counted, it said, a patient must be alive, not hospitalized, have completed quarantine or isolation and/or be 14 days past the onset of symptoms.

Earlier Friday, Nevada public health officials reported 115 new COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the total for the state to 6,614.

The number of new cases was slightly higher than the daily average of about 101 new cases over the preceding week.

The number of deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus in Nevada remained unchanged from the 339 reported Thursday. The state typically updates that figure in the afternoon.

The positive tests for cases of the disease were derived from tests on 72,146 people, resulting in an infection rate of 9.16 percent of those tested. That figure has been declining steadily in the state since it peaked at 12.66 percent on April 23.

Public health experts have said they anticipated the number of new cases reported each day would climb as testing for coronavirus infections became more widespread. The infection rate, which has been falling steadily for weeks in the state, and deaths and hospitalizations, which have been mostly flat, are more accurate indicators of the status of the outbreak, they say.

This week has seen an increase in the number of tests administered daily, surpassing 3,000 tests three times since Saturday, according the data posted on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. Friday’s report covering the preceding day indicated 2,798 tests were conducted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.