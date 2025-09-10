Clark County School Board trustee makes bid for Congress

Lydia Dominguez said she would prioritize a balanced budget, term limits and no tax increases.

A Clark County school board member is the latest to enter a crowded field of Republicans looking to oust Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in 2026.

Lydia Dominguez, who launched her campaign last week, joins former mayoral candidate Tera Anderson, Dr. Aury Nagy, “Halo” composer Marty O’Donnell and others in the June 2026 primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. Official candidate filing isn’t until March 2026.

“I saw moms struggling at the grocery store. I saw veterans being left behind, and I see what’s happening with kids and their education, and I just couldn’t stand by it anymore,” she told the Review-Journal on Wednesday. “There needs to be a voice in Nevada that’s advocating in Washington, D.C.”

Dominguez was born in Juarez, Mexico, and raised in El Paso, Texas, becoming a U.S. citizen when she was 14, she said. She graduated from American Military University with a degree in business management and served in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years as a flight chief of personnel, ending her military service at Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs.

Dominguez was elected to the Clark County School District Board of Trustees in November, where she is focused on school safety, increasing accountability and expanding career and technical education, according to her website. She declined to talk about her accomplishments on the school board, saying she wanted to keep her role separate from her run for Congress.

If elected, she’d prioritize creating a balanced budget, opposing tax increases and instituting term limits, she said.

“That stems a lot of issues that we currently have right now. We do need fresh leadership and a rotation of leadership,” Dominguez said of term limits.

The economy is the biggest issue facing Nevadans, Dominguez said, adding that it stems from housing. She said the housing crisis is a supply-and-demand issue and more federal land needs to be released.

She also supports putting limits in place for members of Congress to trade stocks.

Dominguez also authored the book “Don’t Turn Back,” a resource for women going through domestic violence after she went through it in her previous marriage. She said she thinks it is important to protect women and families suffering from domestic violence.

She is also a member of Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony’s task force protecting women’s sports and the southwest regional director for Latinos for America First. She was previously a member of Moms for Liberty and was previously appointed to the Attendance Zone Advisory Committee to help manage school zoning.

Dominguez thinks her experience as a mom, a naturalized citizen and an Air Force veteran separates her from the other candidates.

“I think that running for this position was not necessarily in the stars for me, but I definitely am willing and passionate about serving and making things right for Nevadans,” she said.

