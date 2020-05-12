Clark County sees jump in COVID-19 stats, adding 107 cases, 7 deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County rebounded to triple digits in the preceding day and seven new deaths were recorded.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility with Clark County School District Registered Nurse Megan Ryan in the parking garage at The Orleans Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County rebounded to triple digits in the preceding day and seven new deaths were recorded, according to data posted Tuesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

A day after the district reported only a dozen new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus — the lowest number since the early days of the outbreak in Nevada in March — the district added 107 new cases, bringing the total for the county to 4,869.

That figure was nearly double the average of 57 daily cases reported by the district over the preceding week and the biggest one-day increase since the district reported the identical number of new cases in the county on May 2.

The new fatalities, meanwhile, pushed the county death toll to 267. The new deaths also were above the average of just under five a day over the preceding week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services was expected to update figures for Nevada shortly. As of late Monday, the state was reporting 6,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 312 deaths.

