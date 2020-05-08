Clark County sees lowest overnight jump in COVID-19 cases in 6 weeks

The Southern Nevada Health District recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases in the county and eight additional deaths in the past day, according to data posted Friday.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility with Clark County School District Registered Nurse Megan Ryan in the parking garage at The Orleans Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest overnight increase in more than six weeks — and eight additional deaths in the past day, according to data posted Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The number of new cases was the lowest overnight total reported by the health district since 37 new cases were reported on March 24. It brought the total cases reported for the county to 4,616.

The deaths, however, were higher than the average of five a day reported over the previous week.

New figures for Nevada were expected soon from the state Health and Human Services Department. On Thursday the agency reported a total to 5,766 COVID-19 cases in the state and 293 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

