Clark County voters braved wet, windy weather to make their voices heard

For 12 crucial hours on Tuesday, Nevada voters endured heavy winds, cold rain and even snow in the northern part of the state to cast their ballots in a critical midterm election.

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Exit poll worker Brittany Johnson, center, speaks to people leaving after voting at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Hulsizer, a volunteer, signals voters to approach the voting booths as voters line up to cast their vote at Galleria at Sunset, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nye County voters line up to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County voters line up to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County residents drop off mail-in ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County residents cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County residents cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County residents cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County voters line up and check in with poll workers to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Voters cast provisional ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County voters check in with poll workers to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Voters brave high winds and rain drops while waiting in line on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A mail ballot drop box is seen on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A mail ballot drop box is seen on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County voters line up and check in with poll workers to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County voters line up to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County voters line up to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County voters line up to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Voters brave high winds and rain drops while waiting in line on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voters brave high winds and rain drops while waiting in line on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voters brave high winds and rain drops while waiting in line on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voters line up to cast their vote at Galleria at Sunset, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

An election worker signals voters which booth is available as voters line up to cast their vote at Galleria at Sunset, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Voters cast their vote as others wait in line to cast their vote at Galleria at Sunset, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Voters cast their vote as others wait in line to cast their vote at Galleria at Sunset, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Voters cast their vote as others wait in line to cast their vote at Galleria at Sunset, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Voters, including Lisa Foley, left, and Sanja Maric, both of Las Vegas, bundle up while waiting in line on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voters bundle up while waiting in line on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

C.G. with Election Defenders nonpartisan poll monitoring group fires up people waiting in line, including Harley Taylor, 8, and her brother Harrison, 10, of Las Vegas, on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

C.G. with Election Defenders nonpartisan poll monitoring group fires up voters waiting in line on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voter Doris Burnett of Las Vegas casts her ballot with the help of her life partner Marshall Bishop on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voters line up to cast their ballots on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People line up to vote on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voters, including Gainer Seliminska of Las Vegas, waving, line up to cast their ballots on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voter Stephanie Anderson of Las Vegas reacts to her “I VOTED” sticker on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People, including Mary MacDonald of Las Vegas, second from left, line up to vote on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Poll workers waits for voters on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Helen Oseguera, a Republican candidate for Clark County Assessor, with campaign signs and information just past the distance marker on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People wait in line to vote at Mountain Shadows Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @_croper

People wait in line to vote at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Ethan Stott/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poll worker Larry Hamilton annouces the closing of the polls at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees bow their heads in prayer during a GOP midterm election results watch party at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees pose for photos as they await election results during a GOP watch party at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A supporter of Jim Marchant, Republican candidate for secretary of state in Nevada, speaks to television reporters during a GOP midterm election results watch party at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fox News airs election results during a GOP watch party at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An attendee holds up a sign reading, “make Nevada red again,” during a GOP midterm election watch party at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Voters cast their vote as others wait in line to cast their vote at Galleria at Sunset, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senator Jacky Rosen speaks during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Jacky Rosen speaks during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Supporters applaud as Senator Jacky Rosen speaks during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Jacky Rosen speaks during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Jacky Rosen speaks during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto with Governor Steve Sisolak greet supporters before speaking during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak greet supporters before speaking during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Supporters cheer as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak speak during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto speaks beside Governor Steve Sisolak during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto with Governor Steve Sisolak greet supporters before speaking during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto speaks beside Governor Steve Sisolak during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto speaks beside Governor Steve Sisolak during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Governor Steve Sisolak speaks with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto at his side during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Supporters cheer as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak speak during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto stands beside Governor Steve Sisolak while speaking as their spouses Kathy Sisolak and Paul Masto look on during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Governor Steve Sisolak speaks with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto at his side during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Governor Steve Sisolak speaks with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto at his side during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Governor Steve Sisolak speaks with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto at his side during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto stands beside Governor Steve Sisolak while speaking as their spouses Kathy Sisolak and Paul Masto look on during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Supporters cheer as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak speak during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto speaks beside Governor Steve Sisolak during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto speaks beside Governor Steve Sisolak as their spouses Kathy Sisolak and Paul Masto look on during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

For 12 crucial hours on Tuesday, Nevada voters endured heavy winds, cold rain and even snow in the northern part of the state to cast their ballots in a critical midterm election that featured a contest for the state’s next governor and a pivotal U.S. Senate race that the rest of the country was also watching.

In the Las Vegas Valley, Clark County’s 125 voting centers were open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, with observers saying there weren’t major issues that they knew of. But they also cautioned that the election wouldn’t be over until every vote is counted.

Though polls closed at 7 p.m., anyone in line at that time was still allowed to vote, and as long as people were in line, election officials could not release any voting results.

As the polls closed at the Hollywood Recreation Center on the far edge of eastern Las Vegas, workers shouted, “Last call for voting!” as some last-minute voters ran against a blustery wind and through the doors to beat the deadline.

Rogelio Saldivar, 20, who was voting in his second election, was eating elote, or Mexican street corn on the cob — one of about 90 that were given out throughout the day to voters after they cast their ballots.

“Everything looks like it is going smoothly,” said Saldivar, who was encouraged by the turnout, a sentiment expressed by many voters Tuesday who said the turnout seemed big for a midterm election. “There’s a line, that’s good to see, but it looks like the line is moving.”

Fighting rain

Earlier in the day, in a Home Depot parking lot on West Tropical Parkway in northwest Las Vegas, voters lined up in the driving rain to cast their votes in a white tent adorned with a huge American flag. The wait was about 40 minutes, said Makayla Bowers, 18, who was voting in her first election.

“I lean more Republican. I didn’t vote for Sisolak. I did vote for Laxalt,” Bowers said, referring to incumbent Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who is battling Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, and Adam Laxalt, who is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

For her parents, who were also voting, it was a special family moment to see their daughter cast her first ballot, said Jeff Bowers, 53.

A few feet away in the parking lot, a Ford F-150 pickup belonging to voter Todd Frantzich, 58, was decked out with some pro-Donald Trump, anti-Joe Biden flags.

“That’s their freedom of speech,” Jeff Bowers said. “More power to them.”

For his part, Frantzich said his flag, with his expletive-laden anti-Biden statement, gets enthusiastic thumbs ups and honks from other drivers. And while some of the Republican-leaning voters found his flags to be funny, other Democratic-leaning voters sighed at the display.

Brittany Johnson, 32, was working at the Tropical Parkway voting tent as an exit pollster. By about noon, she said, she had interviewed about 50 people. She had seen more Republican voters than Democrat, but more people seemed to be voting for Sisolak, she said.

No problems casting ballots

In the race between Cortez Masto and Laxalt, she said, she gleaned from her polling that more people had been voting for Laxalt. And despite the weather, the large turnout was encouraging to see, Johnson said.

“There were a lot of people out here,” Johnson said. “I got here at 6:45 a.m.”

The voters at the northwest Las Vegas vote center, whether Republican or Democrat, all said they had no problems with casting their ballots, and everything seemed to be running smoothly.

Steven Horsford, the Democratic U.S. congressman for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, stopped by the polling place to see how things were going.

“I’m glad to see so many people turning out,” Horsford said. “Obviously the weather, raining, people standing outdoors — it’s my preference that that not be the case, but you know, this is a very important, consequential election and people are doing everything they can to have their voice counted.”

Horsford said he saw a few things that concerned him when he visited voting centers at the Doolittle Community Center on J Street and the Pearson Community Center on West Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas.

“I’ve seen a few concerning practices that are not normal where people are posted up or parked in areas where they want to create intimidation or just show people their presence,” Horsford said. “I just want people to have a free and fair election, and for no one to feel intimidated.”

At the Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas things seemed to be running smoothly at about 5 p.m. under some ominously dark rain clouds. There was even free food for voters, as Dane Newton Jr., 39, of North Las Vegas, was dishing out complimentary fare from his family’s food truck, It’s Lit BBQ Place, outside the community center.

“Just to support voting, period,” Newton said. “This is what America’s about.”

Newton, who voted at the community center, said he had no concerns about how his voting experience played out.

At the Mirabelli Community Center at 6200 Hargrove Ave., near U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard, voter Rudy Coby, 58, was channeling a totally different vibe with his black “Make America Goth Again” hat, a reference to the darkly punk-inspired music of the 1980s but also a tongue-in-cheek skewering of former President Donald Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats.

Reposting this because I don’t think people are appreciating it enough #MAGothA #ElectionDay2022 pic.twitter.com/P4d2fvcWLC — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) November 8, 2022

Coby, who said his voting experience went off without a hitch, wasn’t voting Republican.

“I voted straight Democratic. I’m voting for every woman who’s a friend of mine right now,” Coby said. “I think it seems like rights are being taken away from women, and I want to support them.”

At Mountain Shadows Community Center in Summerlin, the wait to vote was about 45 minutes on Tuesday afternoon as officials said several voting machines were down. More machines were put in to help move the line.

Despite that, West Juhl, spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which was monitoring the polls, said voting went “smoothly overall.” But Juhl also said the ACLU will “aggressively defend our democracy” to make sure every vote is fairly counted across Nevada in the coming days.

Meanwhile, about 100 people were waiting in line in the afternoon at Boulevard Mall.

‘It’s important to vote’

On the other side of the Las Vegas Valley, outside Henderson’s Galloway Elementary School, a dozen voters stood in line minutes before the polls opened, eager to cast their ballot while the line was short.

“I feel the most change you have in voting is starting where you live,” said Mallory Titterington, 32.

The school, which is located on Skyline Road, held a staff development day Tuesday, opening the student drop-off area for voters to park.

Steve Nieto, 53, chose to vote on Election Day to support his 22-year-old daughter, who also was voting.

“I don’t like the direction we’re going in as a country, so it’s important to vote,” Nieto said.

Nieto said he would like to see local politicians combat rising inflation and place more attention on homelessness. Nieto was briefly homeless after serving in the Army during both Gulf Wars.

Chuck Childs, 73, said he has not missed an election since he turned 18.

“I would like to see the economy turned around,” the lifelong Henderson resident said Tuesday morning.

Rodney Gardner, 77, and his wife, Theresa Gardner, 73, said they considered it their duty to protect the Constitution from politicians they felt may try to change it.

“The Constitution says the people have the power over the government and the government lies with the people,” Rodney Gardner said. “The state gives power to the federal government, and I believe our current administration has that upside down.”

Rodney Gardner served in the Navy, fighting in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970, before working in Utah and Wisconsin schools. His wife, Theresa Gardner, spent 20 years working in city, state and county government, most recently as a deputy treasurer in Tooele County, Utah, before retiring.

“We’re patriots,” Theresa Gardner said. “My ancestors served under Washington, and I’m here to save the Constitution. Everyone has a vote and they should use it.”

Luis Planas, 78, dropped off his mail-in ballot at Doolittle Community Center in the Historic Westside and was back in his car within two minutes of arriving at the community center.

“I voted Democrat all the way down the ballot,” he said proudly. “I think the country needs my support, my vote.”

Raynell Childs said her mother, who died last year, emphasized to her the importance of educated voting.

“Overall, it’s important that our voice is heard,” the 36-year-old Childs said. “There’s so much going on and they’re trying to take away our rights.”

Childs said she worried about women’s rights, including abortion protections, being taken away.

“I brought my kids with me,” she said, gesturing to her car. “I wanted to make sure that they understand how important voting is.”

Snow in Washoe

In Washoe County in Northern Nevada, voters were faced with a near constant snowfall throughout Election Day.

Voters casting ballots at the University of Nevada, Reno had a wait time of over an hour and half at 2 p.m.

Carlena Poma, 21, said she had made a special trip to campus to vote.

“I don’t want to lose my rights as a woman. So I want to vote for people who aren’t going to make it so I can’t get an abortion,” she said.

A current student at the university, Poma said abortion was one of the biggest issues motivating her to vote.

UNR student Brooke Balsi, 22, said abortion was one of the main issues driving her to the polls too.

“I would say gun laws are a big deal. And then abortion laws and all that. So those are my main things,” said Balsi, who was at the university’s polling center between classes.

At the Downtown Reno Library, the line nearly extended out the front doors and into the snow.

Emily Rhodenbaugh, the polling place’s assistant manager, said operations had been “running really smoothly.”

“What I’m hearing from the manager for this location, this is her third general election and she said this is really the busiest we’ve ever seen it,” she said.

Reno resident Luke Witosky, 42, said what got him out to the polls today was “the existential crisis of the collapse of democracy.”

“Well, the existential crisis of the collapse of democracy and potential for civil unrest and the importance of the rule of law as dictated by our Constitution and how important that is,” he said.

Witosky said he thinks Election Day should be a federal holiday.

Lemmon Valley resident Bryan Zobel, 61, said voting is “very important.”

“It’s very important because if we don’t, then those that are very fanatical, that are very organized will be heard more than everyone else,” he said.

Zobel said he wanted to vote to prevent candidates “on the ballot that will definitely disregard elections” from getting into office.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter. Contact Taylor Avery at TAvery@reviewjoural.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.