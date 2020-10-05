Clark, Washoe health authorities complain about Sisolak’s directives

When it comes to Nevada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the health districts overseeing the state’s two largest counties said they’ve been shut out of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s decision-making process.

In a scathing joint letter from the Southern Nevada Health District and Washoe County Health District sent to Sisolak’s office Friday, health officials said that not including them in the state’s policy discussions or development of COVID-19 directives has complicated the local response to the virus by forcing them to shift their plans and resources in order to respond to the governor’s changes with little to no notice.

“Since we are not consulted and engaged, we receive little or no advance notice of what these policy changes may be, and we are forced to react after decisions have been made and announcements are occurring,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by SNHD Chief Health Officer Fermin Leguen, Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick, Southern Nevada District Board of Health Chairman Scott Black and Washoe County District Board of Health Chairman John Novak.

Sisolak’s spokeswoman, Meghin Delaney, said in a statement that the governor’s office is “disappointed that none of the issues highlighted in the letter were raised in any regular communication between local elected leaders, health officials and State representatives,” including numerous state agencies or the state’s COVID-19 response team.

She added that the office is “grateful for the opportunity to respond to the concerns, identify solutions, and strengthen our working relationship with the local health authorities to protect the health and safety of all Nevadans” and that Sisolak’s Chief of Staff Michelle White will be sending a formal written response to the signees and hosting a meeting with the signees to discuss the issues that were raised in the letter.

“State and local governments share the same goals in responding to this pandemic, and we are confident that any perceived communications issues can be addressed and resolved this week so the State can move forward in the best interests of the communities we represent,” Delaney added.

Locals not consulted

In the letter, health officials pointed to Sisolak’s Sept. 29 announcement that he was increasing the state’s gathering limit from 50 to 250 for most indoor and outdoor events, while also allowing significantly larger gatherings for bigger venues if they receive local and state approval first.

Sisolak had signaled his intent to change the state’s gathering limit days before the announcement. But health officials said they weren’t aware of the details of the announcement until they were told by Sisolak’s Senior Adviser Scott Gilles at 6 p.m. the evening before the announcement came down.

But even getting that briefing from Gilles, they said, was “more consideration than local health officials have received from you in the past.”

The health officials also questioned who Sisolak and his office are discussing the changes made in his directives with ahead of time if not with local health districts, saying that it appears that other groups “who do not have any elected governance or statutory public health responsibilities seem to be in regular consultation with your office and are engaged in the development of the directives and guidance.”

Before Sisolak finished making his announcement last Tuesday about the changes to the gathering limit, the letter said, Washoe County had already received a plan for a group to hold a large event.

“It is inappropriate that the local health authorities are not engaged and consulted in these discussions and when decisions are made. These decisions have significant impact on the health of our communities and impose additional mandates on our staff that are already overwhelmed with COVID-19 responsibilities,” the officials said in the letter.

Likewise, the letter said that local health officials were also not engaged in the development of Senate Bill 4, which was approved in a special session this summer and provides liability protections for most businesses and mandatory safety measures for hotel workers that gaming companies must follow.

That bill, the letter said, requires the local health districts to adopt a new regulatory program for resorts.

Resources strained

That bill, along with the requirements for the local health districts to approve large gathering and convention plans, has forced the districts to divert resources away from the normal public health duties in order to support the resort industry, they said.

“We are simply beyond the limits of what we can be expected to accomplish,” the letter added. “It is unreasonable and unfair to continue to demand more and more of public health agencies and staff that are already giving their all without allocating additional resources.”

The letter comes after Dick, the Washoe County health officer, and the director of the state’s COVID-19 response team had a public back-and-forth over the gathering changes.

After the gathering limit changes were were announced last week, Dick said during a weekly press call that he had concerns with increasing those gathering limits as the northern county was experiencing a significant spike in cases.

But Caleb Cage, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director, questioned Dick taking issue with the rolling back of restrictions and pointed to Washoe County’s push reopen bars and taverns, The Associated Press reported. The state task force eventually approved Washoe County’s plan to reopen bars starting Sept. 16.

Cage also noted that governor’s directives are a minimum and that local governments could pass stricter standards as they see fit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

