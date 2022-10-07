87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Nevada

Cohen fighting to retain Assembly seat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2022 - 6:19 pm
 
Rhonda Knightly, left, and Lesley Cohen, right.
Rhonda Knightly, left, and Lesley Cohen, right.
Lesley Cohen.
Lesley Cohen.
Rhonda Knightly.
Rhonda Knightly.

Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, who has won and lost the Assembly District 29 seat over her political career, is facing a challenge from Republican Rhonda Knightly in November.

Cohen, a Democrat, was first appointed to the Legislature in 2012, replacing Assemblywoman April Mastroluca, who resigned her seat. She was defeated in the 2014 election, but came back in 2016 to win the seat back. She’s been re-elected in 2018 and 2020.

An attorney who primarily practices family law, Cohen’s endorsements include several labor unions, the Nevada Conservation League, and Planned Parenthood, according to her campaign website.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in Nevada,” she told the Review-Journal. “I’m very proud to be part of that, but there’s more work for us to keep doing.”

Cohen pointed to her legislative work on issues related to seniors, veterans and adults with special needs.

She also said she has a bill that would help keep physician assistants from leaving Nevada, a state that has long grappled with a steep shortage of health care providers.

Knightly, a Republican, is an administrative officer with the city of Las Vegas’ public safety department. Knightly’s endorsements include Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and the Nevada Veterans Association, according to her campaign website.

“I truly believe that Nevada needs my skill set,” she told the Review-Journal, when asked why she was running for office.

Knightly said she has spent the last 15 years working in criminal justice and knows “what it’s like to actually work with officers,” adding they need tools, technology, equipment and training to do their jobs.

She also pointed to Nevada’s consistently low-performing public education system and believes the Clark County School District should be broken up into smaller, “more accountable districts.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Judge removes Telles from elected job
Judge removes Telles from elected job
2
Hundreds of children hit by vehicles near schools; many crashes not tracked
Hundreds of children hit by vehicles near schools; many crashes not tracked
3
Metro asks county to regulate hookah lounges
Metro asks county to regulate hookah lounges
4
Housing development near Red Rock Canyon moves forward
Housing development near Red Rock Canyon moves forward
5
Biden: Dreamers ‘in limbo’ after appeals court DACA ruling
Biden: Dreamers ‘in limbo’ after appeals court DACA ruling
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST