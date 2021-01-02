Colleagues, friends pay tribute to late state Sen. Joe Neal

Joe Neal, who served 32 years in the state Senate, died on Thursday while under medical care. He was 85.

Joseph M. Neal Jr., was an American politician who was a Democratic member of the Nevada Senate from 1972 to 2004. He was the first African-American state senator in Nevada. He served as Minority Floor leader in 1989 and as President pro tempore in 1991. He is shown here at at North Las Vegas council meeting speaking out for Blacks on June 26, 1979. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Politicians and community leaders on Friday expressed sorrow over the passing of Joe Neal, Nevada’s first Black state senator who served more than three decades in the legislative chamber and championed the poor and working-class.

Gov. Steve Sisolak

“I was deeply upset and saddened to hear of the death of Joe Neal, the second longest serving State Senator in Nevada history, a champion for the African-American community, a warrior for social justice, and a tireless advocate for Nevada’s workers. True to his nature, Joe fought until the very end, battling illness for a long time.

“Joe was known as ‘the Westside Slugger’ and as ‘the Conscience of the Legislature’ because of his dedication to civil rights, his tenacity, and his impassioned speeches. As the first African-American elected to the Senate in our State, Joe served for more than three decades and paved the way for many more fighters to enter the arena in the State of Nevada.

“Senator Joe Neal will continue to be known as one of Nevada’s greatest legends, and his legacy will leave an indelible mark on our State. There is no doubt Nevada is a better place because of his fearless service.

“Kathy and I send our love and condolences to the Neal family – including his daughter, State Senator Dina Neal – and friends and we’ll keep them in our thoughts and prayers over the difficult days ahead.”

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

“He was certainly a civil rights champion. He was a role model on the West Side. Children will know his name…the state would have been much worse off if we hadn’t of had him fighting for the little guy and fighting for important changes.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

“Joe Neal was a trailblazer who dedicated his life to fighting for Nevadans. His legacy will continue to inspire, and I send my deepest condolences to his children, friends, and family.”

Senator Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Senator Joe Neal, a legendary Nevada trailblazer and tireless advocate for justice and equality. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Former Nevada State Assemblyman Stephen Silberkraus

Saddened to hear that Senator Joe Neal “The Westside Slugger” passed away late last night. It was an honor to have met him. He was a trailblazer and our state is all the smaller without him. Sending all our prayers to @senator_neal and the rest of his family during this hard time pic.twitter.com/Mp5fcncjRx — Stephen Silberkraus (@Silberkraus) January 1, 2021

Rep. Susie Lee

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of a Nevada giant, Joe Neal, our state’s first African American State Senator. He won’t be forgotten, and I know his legacy will be carried on admirably by his daughter, Dina Neal. Sending his family prayers and strength. — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) January 1, 2021

Rep. Steven Horsford

I am saddened to hear of Sen. Joe Neal's passing. Sonya & I join the entire Nevada community in expressing our heartfelt condolences to the Neal family and share in their loss for all that Sen. Neal meant to his family, the historic West Las Vegas community and to Nevada. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/8aSnoxyEpa — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) January 1, 2021

Nevada State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson

“The 1st bill Sen Joe Neal championed & passed was a 1973 bill restoring the rights of felons. He said, ‘“I will never embarrass you, and I will do the right thing in terms of service to you and the community.” Your legacy continues! Thank you for paving the way! RIP Sen Neal

The 1st bill Sen Joe Neal championed & passed was a 1973 bill restoring the rights of felons. He said, ‘“I will never embarrass you, and I will do the right thing in terms of service to you and the community.” Your legacy continues! Thank you for paving the way! RIP Sen Neal pic.twitter.com/hpo1U6sPWm — Jason Frierson (@JasonFrierson) January 1, 2021

Barbara Buckley, attorney and former state assemblywoman

“Senator Joe Neal was an icon – a fierce principled leader with no fear. I remember meeting him at the law library & when I told him what I was working on, he suggested the case I should read. Incredible man. RIP Senator & strength to his family.”

Nevada state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro

“Senator Joe Neal was an historic figure. He will be remembered as a trailblazer and a champion for working-class Nevadans. Our thoughts are with our friend and colleague, Senator Dina Neal, and the entire Neal family as we mourn his passing.”

William McCurdy II, former Nevada assemblyman

”Incredibly saddened by the death of iconic Westside Slugger, Senator Joe Neal. Not many have had as important and impactful legacy on our state then Senator Neal. We have truly lost a phenomenal leader in our community.”