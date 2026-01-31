Colorado River states appear far from deal — even after governors meet in D.C.

Colorado River talks seem to be going nowhere fast, even after an unusual Friday gathering of Western governors and top Trump administration officials in Washington, D.C.

Following months of posturing between warring state officials, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who previously served as the governor of North Dakota, called on the seven state governors and lead negotiators to meet with him officially.

They all did, with the exception of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. A spokesperson for Newsom said he sent other state officials in his place because of a long-standing family commitment.

“This is one of the toughest challenges facing the West, but the Department remains hopeful that, by working together, the seven basin governors can help deliver a durable path forward,” Burgum said in a statement following the meeting. “Looking at this as a former governor, the responsibility each of them carries to meet the needs of their constituents cannot be understated, and we are committed to partnering with them to reach consensus.”

The Colorado River, from which Southern Nevada sources about 90 percent of its water supply, is caught in the crosshairs of a yearslong fight between two coalitions of states that don’t agree on how to update sharing guidelines that expire at the end of the year. Meanwhile, the winter snowpack isn’t delivering, and Lake Mead inches closer to a record low projected for 2027.

The Lower Basin states of Nevada, California and Arizona are willing to take on the brunt of shortages needed to solve the river’s overuse problem, but the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico argue that they cannot share in those mandatory reductions.

The pain the northern states feel upstream of the nation’s two biggest reservoirs is too great, they argue.

“As several upper basin governors clearly stated at the meeting, we cannot and will not impose mandatory reductions on our water rights holders to send water downstream,” said Becky Mitchell, Colorado’s lead negotiator, in a statement.

Governors urge states to work it out

And still, a Feb. 14 deadline for a seven-state deal looms.

John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Nevada’s governor-appointed water negotiator, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an interview Friday that the discourse remained peaceful.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, in agreement with his counterparts, emphasized that he doesn’t want to see the talks descend into a costly lawsuit, Entsminger said. Lombardo’s office did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

“One thing I learned today is there’s nobody behind the negotiators telling them we should just litigate,” Entsminger said. “It was very clear from the chief executive of each of the states that they all want to deal, and that’s good to know.”

However, both Colorado and Arizona have publicly been preparing for a lawsuit that some increasingly see as inevitable. It could cost taxpayers millions and would likely kick needed conservation years further down the line.

Entsminger said the conversation was high level and did not focus on the Bureau of Reclamation’s most recent document that laid out four possible paths to an agreement. Governors did mention the need for more state and federal investments in water infrastructure projects, he said.

According to the Interior Department’s Friday statement, Burgum continues to “stress the need for a long-term agreement rather than a short-term fix.”

Entsminger and his second-in-command, Colby Pellegrino, have said in recent interviews that they can only see the states agreeing on a shorter, five-year deal rather than a 20-year one.

The seven state negotiators have a call Monday morning, Entsminger said, and they will keep on chugging toward consensus.

“We’re going to be on a lot of phone calls and maybe even airplanes in the next two weeks as we keep pressing this thing forward,” he said.

