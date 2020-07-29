89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Congressional candidate Rodimer subject of 911 calls in Las Vegas

By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press
July 28, 2020 - 9:05 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2020 - 9:12 pm

Las Vegas police responded twice to 911 calls from Republican congressional candidate Dan Rodimer’s now-wife in 2018 alleging domestic violence and that Rodimer had stolen guns and jewelry belonging to her, according to police records.

In neither case did police arrest or detain Rodimer. No charges were filed. In the initial incident July 20, 2018, police wrote “there was no crime, just a verbal argument and we did not want to embarrass them or make them any more upset.”

The second incident occurred on Nov. 30 of the same year. Rodimer’s then-girlfriend, Sarah Duffy, called 911 saying Rodimer took $200,000 in cash, jewelry and guns from their house before leaving five days earlier, later sending her photographs of what he took. Duffy said she thought Rodimer had spent the days since then at a casino, but police couldn’t find him there.

“I advised (Duffy) to give a 1 week ‘cooling period’ to see if male returns home and they can resolve this matter without police involvement as this is largely a civil matter,” the responding officer wrote. He listed the stolen goods as $20,000, a Rolex watch, an engagement ring from a former relationship and two handguns.

On the 911 call, Duffy can be heard sorting through several objects trying to determine which guns were missing. “There are so many in here, I’m trying to see,” she tells the 911 operator.

“Dan and his wife have five kids and like every couple, they have had some verbal disputes over the years. They are happily married with a new baby on the way,” Rodimer’s campaign manager, Alex Melendez, said in a statement.

Melendez added that Rodimer and Duffy went to dinner after the police left following the first call. In the second incident, Melendez said “no items ever left the residence. Some items were moved to another location in the house and the firearms remained locked in a safe.”

The 2018 calls aren’t Rodimer’s only brushes with law enforcement. A former WWE wrestler who was known as “Big Dan” Rodman, he was accused of assault in three incidents in Florida from 2010 to 2013. In one case Rodimer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge for a 2010 confrontation at a Waffle House and completed a six-week anger management course in exchange for the charge being dropped.

Records also show that in 2006 a neighbor called police to the wrestler’s apartment in Dunedin. Rodimer and his girlfriend were arguing loudly over another man having called the girlfriend. Both Rodimer and his girlfriend told police that the argument escalated and got loud but nothing physical occurred.

Rodimer is challenging Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, a swing area that stretches from southwest Las Vegas through Henderson, Boulder City and rural areas to the California border. Rodimer ran as a populist candidate in a three-way Republican primary to secure the nomination to face Lee in November.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
2
Las Vegas lifestyle club, alleged site of sex doll brothel, sues county to stay open
Las Vegas lifestyle club, alleged site of sex doll brothel, sues county to stay open
3
Clark County bars to remain closed due to COVID-19, Sisolak says
Clark County bars to remain closed due to COVID-19, Sisolak says
4
Nevada adds 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths
Nevada adds 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths
5
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, people cast their votes at a polling station at Doolittle Com ...
Advocates want hybrid election, including voting by mail
By / RJ

Advocacy groups throughout Nevada plan to call on the state not to return to traditional, in-person voting in November, saying it may discourage voters of color, young people and those with disabilities from participating.

In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, voters head to the polls at the Enterprise Library in Las Vega ...
Independent redistricting commission amendment dead — for now
By Amanda Bradford / RJ

The effort to amend the state constitution to turn once-a-decade redistricting over to an independent commission appears dead, after the group behind the effort couldn’t gather enough signatures.

 
Clark County bars to remain closed due to COVID-19, Sisolak says
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

Pubs, bars and taverns in Clark, Nye, Washoe and Elko counties will remain closed, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced during a Monday news conference in which he updated Nevada’s COVID-19 response.