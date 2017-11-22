Congressional reps request $11.3M for Nevada children’s health

Nevada’s congressional delegation fired off a letter Wednesday urging the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to send $11.3 million in unused funds to the state keep a health program for low-income children until early next year.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during an interview after hosting a press conference at Nevada Health Centers to discuss legislative efforts to address doctor shortage in Nevada on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., in a letter signed by Reps. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Mark Amodei, R-Nev., and Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., asked Administrator Seema Verma to fund the Nevada Check Up program, the state’s Children Health Insurance Program.

The House passed a CHIP reauthorization bill along party lines that changes the program. The Senate is considering its own version of the bill that would extend the current program.

“I am outraged that congressional inaction could result in tens of thousands of vulnerable children in Nevada losing access to health care,” Rosen said.

“Nevada is among a handful of states that will be first to run out of CHIP funding, and I will not stand by to see our children denied coverage,” Rosen added.

CMS has nearly $3 billion in unspent CHIP dollars to redistribute to states.

Nevada recently sent a request to CMS for $11.3 million in redistribution funds to keep Nevada Check Up funded until February 2018.

The House voted 242-117 earlier this month to reauthorize CHIP over objections by Democrats that the bill would cut funding for preventive measures and screenings.

“Nothing in this bill should be controversial, which is why it is disappointing to see 171 Democrats — almost every single Democrat member — vote against it,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House majority leader.

But Titus said the House bill would cut $6.3 billion from the Prevention and Public health fund created by the Affordable Care Act to provide preventive services like cancer screening and childhood vaccines and wellness programs.

She said the cuts would mean a loss of $1.7 million to the state of Nevada next year if the bill becomes law. And a cut in a grace period for missed ACA payments would result in many people losing health care coverage.

“This Republican measure is not a bill to reauthorize CHIP. It is a bill that attacks the ACA by gutting funding and taking away health insurance,” Titus said.

There are 26,600 Nevada children in the state’s CHIP program, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, has urged Congress to reauthorize the current program, which ended Sept. 30, the end of the 2017 fiscal year.

If extended, Nevada would receive $78.6 million in federal CHIP funds in fiscal year 2018, according to the Medicaid and CHIP Access Commission, known as MACPAC. Without reauthorization, Nevada would exhaust its CHIP funds between January and March of 2018.

Kihuen called the House CHIP reauthorization bill a “reckless” hyper-partisan attack on the ACA and health programs for children and seniors.

“They forced a vote on a bill that will die in the Senate and only delay that funding even further,” Kihuen said.

CHIP was created 20 years ago to provide health coverage for vulnerable children in families that were too poor to afford private coverage, but still didn’t qualify for Medicaid.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, helped create the program with the late Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass.

Hatch and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the ranking Democrat on the Finance Committee, have filed a bill in the Senate that would reauthorize CHIP in its current form for five years and keep federal funds flowing to states, which provide a match.

Sandoval, in September, said he has been in contact with Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., about the need to quickly pass reauthorizing legislation and about “the full impact inaction will have on thousands of Nevada children.”

The Senate has waited for the House to take up its version of the reauthorizing legislation. If the bipartisan Senate bill is passed, differences in the two pieces of legislation would be ironed-out by a House-Senate conference committee and a final bill would need to be approved by both chambers.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.