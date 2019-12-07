53°F
Conservative group targets Nevada Rep. Lee on impeachment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2019 - 6:00 pm
 

A conservative advocacy group has launched a series of pricey ads targeting Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., including a TV spot airing this week that accuses her of ignoring health care, trade and border security in favor of the House’s impeachment proceedings.

The American Action Network has poured $500,000 into two ads targeting Lee on impeachment, the latter of which hit TV and digital airwaves on Thursday. It also accuses Lee and her Democratic compatriots of “letting Congress decide who is president, not the voters.”

Several weeks of public impeachment hearings came to a head earlier this week, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed her committee chairs to begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In response to the ad, Lee’s campaign said the congresswoman has “has been fighting for Nevada families from her first day in Congress.” It questioned the funding source for the advertisements, saying American Action Network “feels it can buy an election.”

Lee has worked to expand education funding, access to doctors and benefits for veterans, the campaign said.

“Susie is confident that, come November, voters will choose the proven problem solver who delivers results for Nevadans over a shadowy outside group trying to buy an election,” the campaign said.

Lee, who represents a district carried by Trump in 2016, has attempted to walk a bipartisan line in her legislation and public comments. She had previously stated her apprehension over impeachment.

She faces a slew of challengers in 2020, including two fairly well-funded Republicans: Dan Rodimer and former Nevada state Treasurer Dan Schwartz. However, Lee holds a significant cash advantage over the two as of Oct. 1.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

