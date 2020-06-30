94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nevada

Contact tracing finds 1,500 cases, indoor venues biggest risk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2020 - 2:38 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Contact tracing in Nevada has identified 1,500 COVID-19 cases this month that might have gone undetected longer and confirms that top risk factors for infection are people visiting indoor venues and not heeding guidelines on social distancing and face coverings, state health officials said Tuesday.

“This is exactly how contact tracing is supposed to work, and it helps us identify possible cases earlier in the process to slow the spread and connect individuals to the care and resources that they need,” Julia Peek, deputy administrator for Community Health Services in the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health, told reporters Tuesday on the state’s now-daily COVID-19 response briefing.

Nevada continues to see increases in the daily number of new positive tests, rates of infection among those tested, and hospitalizations. More than half of Nevada’s cumulative total cases — 53 percent of the 18,456 reported from March 5 through Monday, came in June alone. Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday were 62 percent higher than they were on June 1 — 593 compared to 365. Ventilator use was up by two-thirds — 65 from 39, and ICU use up 52 percent — 134 from 88.

Nevada’s cumulative positive test rate was at 5.8 percent at the start of June and dipped to 5.2 percent by mid-month, but now stands at 6.7 percent. The seven day rolling average rate, as low as 5 percent this month, stands at 16 percent for the past seven days.

The state was to release more data later Tuesday. Peek and Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, reviewed some additional data Tuesday and promised more in the forthcoming report.

COVID-19 infection in June has shifted to a younger demographic, with more than half of all Nevada cases reported among people ages 20-49; 42 percent are Hispanic.

Peek said the state is implementing a “targeted strategy of outreach and enforcement to support counties most impacted by COVID-19.”

The outreach will include a new state hotline, managed by the Department of Business and Industry, to take complaints on businesses that are not complying with directives on reopening, distancing, or wearing facial coverings, as well as increased “unannounced business surveillance” and promoting compliance through business groups.

Also, the COVID-19 prevention “ambassador program” will work with communities hit hardest by infection, such as the Hispanic population.

Peek and Cage said officials were closely watching data on hospitalizations as a potential precursor to a possible surge in deaths from the disease. Serious illness or mortality tends to lag initial diagnosis by three to four weeks.

Even though June cases “are primarily a younger group of people who may have lesser symptoms and may recover with no issues, the issue with them having cases as a potential threat to our vulnerable population,” Peek said.

She added that analysis of the outbreak in Nevada shows a predominance of the European strain of the coronavirus as opposed to the strain that originated in Wuhan, China. Research shows the European strain to be potentially less severe but more infectious, she said.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
2
Clark County records 697 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Clark County records 697 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
3
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
4
PAC forms to fight mask mandate and politicians who support it
PAC forms to fight mask mandate and politicians who support it
5
Travelers from Nevada will have to quarantine in New York area
Travelers from Nevada will have to quarantine in New York area
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
By / RJ

Nevada will stay in Phase Two of its COVID-19 recovery plan possibly until the end of the July under an extension announced Monday by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Waste packages are shown at the end of landfill cell in Area 5 at the Nevada National Security ...
Nevada, feds agree on schedule to remove plutonium
By / RJ

The federal government will begin removing a metric half-ton of weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to the state starting next year as part of a settlement agreement between Nevada and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Read More