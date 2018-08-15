Cortez Masto co-sponsors bill to crack down on ‘pill dumping’

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and John Kennedy, R-La., were to introduce legislation Wednesday that would suspend Medicare payments to pharmacies being investigated for possible fraud to obtain opioid medications.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto speaks during a roundtable with reporters at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — Responding to the opioid epidemic ripping across the country, two senators were introducing bipartisan legislation Wednesday to give law enforcement another tool to combat “pill dumping.”

The bill by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and John Kennedy, R-La., would suspend Medicare payments to pharmacies being investigated for possible fraud to obtain opioid medications.

The legislation is intended to curb the amount of pharmaceutical opioids “flooding our communities,” and would enable law enforcement to address cases in which seniors have had their Medicare information stolen and used to illegally obtain opioids, Cortez Masto said in a statement.

“The surplus of unneeded opioids in our communities is caused in part by criminals who abuse the system and fraudulently use Medicare accounts from seniors to acquire and distribute high amounts of opioids,” Cortez Masto said in a statement.

In June, a doctor and three Southern Nevadans, two nurse practitioners and a surgical technician, were arrested and charged with unlawful distribution of prescription opioids and Medicare/Medicaid fraud. The prescriptions were filled by an unnamed pharmacy.

Cortez Masto said the bill, if enacted, would curb abuse of the Medicare system and “protect Medicare dollars for seniors who rely on them.”

Cortez Masto estimates the savings could be $9 million over 10 years.

Congress has grilled large pharmaceutical company officials in hearings about the large amounts of prescription pain medicine sent to small pharmacies — a practice known as pill dumping.

That practice has led states, counties and cities, including Clark County and North Las Vegas, to sue pharmaceutical companies to recover costs incurred from fighting the epidemic and treating victims of addiction to inappropriately prescribed pain medication.

Nevada ranked among the top 10 states for prescriptions of methadone and codeine, both opioids, according to a 2015 study by the National Governors Association. Consequently, drug overdose deaths per capita in Nevada are high.

Heroin-related emergency room visits and deaths in Nevada doubled between 2009 and 2013, the study showed. In 2013 alone there were 4,539 emergency room visits statewide, compared with 18,543 visits from 2009 through 2013.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month announced that a task force assembled to target illegal distribution of prescription drugs and health care fraud had resulted in the arrest of 400 people nationally. That number includes the Southern Nevada health professionals arrested in June.

Nevada U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson has called prescription opioid-related health care fraud “a serious problem.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.