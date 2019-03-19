Cortez Masto, FICO team up to talk credit in Nevada — VIDEO

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto teamed up with data analytics company FICO Monday to talk to Nevadans about the importance of keeping track of their credit scores.
According to a 2019 report from financial data site Value Penguin, the average credit score in Nevada is 655, ranking 47th among states. To help Nevadans improve their credit scores, FICO hosted the “Score a Better Future” event at the College of Southern Nevada.
The program provided financial counseling sessions, free access to FICO scores and educational sessions explaining how a FICO score works, giving consumers tips on ways to improve their score and dispelling credit score myths.
Cortez Masto gave an address at the event and hopes participants will leave with the tools to improve their financial literacy.