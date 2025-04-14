Cortez Masto floats plans to expand tax cuts for Nevadans

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto co-introduced two pieces of legislation aimed to give more tax credits and cuts to working Nevadans.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., from left, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speak to reporters before the start of a voting marathon as Senate Republicans push the next step to pass President Trump's budget agenda, at the Capitol, in Washington, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto aims to cut taxes for Nevadans with two pieces of legislation she co-introduced last week.

The Tax Cut for Workers Act — introduced alongside Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet — will triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, known as the “Worker Tax Cut,” and will expand eligibility to workers who are under 25 and people over 64.

“At the end of the day, this is about putting money back in the pockets of Nevadans and ensuring that middle class workers can support themselves and their families,” Cortez Masto said during a Monday press conference.

Nevada’s senior senator said the expansion would include more than 136,000 Nevadans. If you’re a young, single worker who’s driving part-time for Uber and making less than $21,000 a year, you could see about $1,000 more in your pocket, Cortez Masto said.

Cortez Masto also co-introduced last week the American Families Act, which calls for permanently expanding the Child Tax Credit. The bill will increase the value of the child tax credit from $2,000 to $6,360 for newborns, $4,320 for children ages 1 to 6, and $3,600 for children aged 6 to 17.

“It would help ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to care for their kids,” Cortez Masto said.

The Democratic senator said both bills have the support of Democrats in both the House and the Senate, and she has reached out to her Republican colleagues about the legislation. She wants to be part of discussions in the Senate Finance Committee, and she wants tax discussions to happen in a bipartisan way, she said.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.