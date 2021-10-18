Cortez Masto holds 7-1 cash advantage over Laxalt

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto continues to stockpile campaign funds for what is expected to be a key contest in the national struggle for control of the Senate.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks about her efforts to combat drought in Southern Nevada on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto raised more than $3.1 million in the third quarter of this year, continuing to stockpile campaign funds for what is expected to be a key contest in the national struggle for control of the Senate.

Cortez Masto reported having roughly $8.3 million in her campaign war chest entering the final months of 2021, according to a federal quarterly filing Friday.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Army veteran Sam Brown, each vying to advance past the Republican primary to take on the Democratic senator, raised fewer dollars combined in the third quarter than Cortez Masto did alone, filings show.

Laxalt, who did not officially enter the race until August, reported raising more than $1.4 million. Brown collected slightly more than $1 million, including during the months of May and June, his filing showed.

Laxalt enters the final quarter with more than $1.2 million in the bank, while Brown maintains roughly $656,000 in cash on hand.

Fundraising efforts in other contests

Incumbents and challengers in Nevada Congressional races also disclosed third-quarter campaign finance totals by a Friday deadline.

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee reported amassing more than $660,000, bumping her war chest to more than $1.4 million.

April Becker, a Las Vegas attorney and the highest-profile Republican challenger to Lee’s 3rd Congressional District seat, said she raised nearly $247,000 during the same period and maintains about $286,000 in cash on hand, according to her filing.

In the 1st Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Dina Titus reported raising nearly $196,000. Amy Vilela, a progressive Democratic challenger, said she collected more than $102,000 over the same period.

Titus has roughly $605,000 in cash on hand compared to more than $47,000 for Vilela, filings show.

In the race for the 4th Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford reported raising more than $450,000, building his available campaign coffers to nearly $1.5 million.

Carolina Serrano, a one-time employee to former President Donald Trump’s campaign in Nevada, reported raising almost $31,000.

Serrano, who is seeking the Republican ticket to square off against Horsford in the general election, has more than $39,000 in the bank, according to her filing.

