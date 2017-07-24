Cortez Masto reveals groups opposed to Obamacare repeal

As Senate Republicans struggle with repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, a Democratic senator in Nevada unveiled a list of medical groups, labor organizations and faith leaders who oppose GOP plans to reform and scale back Medicaid.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during a press conference held at University Medical Center by Nevadans Together for Medicaid, a coalition of healthcare advocacy groups, on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WASHINGTON — As Senate Republicans struggle with repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, a Democratic senator in Nevada unveiled a list of medical groups, labor organizations and faith leaders who oppose GOP plans to reform and scale back Medicaid.

More than 180 local and national groups, hospitals and schools oppose Republican plans to replace the ACA, commonly called Obamacare.

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders have said repealing Obamacare is a priority to cut costs on premiums that have skyrocketed since the 2010 law was enacted. Business groups also want Obamacare mandates eliminated.

The House narrowly passed its version of the bill. The Senate could vote this week to repeal or replace the Obamacare legislation with one that cuts federal Medicaid funding and ends an expansion of Medicaid eligibility under the ACA.

“Senate Republicans must listen and understand that Nevadans know the severity of what Trumpcare could do to their health care, their families and their way of life,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

Cortez Masto said she would “continue to stand against any proposal that will put lives at risk.”

