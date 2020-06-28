102°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nevada

Cortez Masto urges more coronavirus aid for states, local government

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2020 - 1:20 pm
 

WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus ravages state budgets, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada said she will push this week for the Senate to take up a House bill to provide local governments with federal assistance to maintain first responders and essential workers.

“Our states have been devastated,” Cortez Masto told the Review-Journal in an interview.

Like Nevada, there are over 45 other states whose annual fiscal budgets begin in July.

Lack of a federal response to the coronavirus has left treatment and response up to states and local municipalities.

And tax revenues and fees that provide those services were slashed when governors were forced to shut down businesses and schools to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Cortez Masto said she is in contact regularly with Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, who is urging the federal delegation to push for another coronavirus aid bill that would provide assistance to states and local governments.

With many states facing a June 30 deadline to set their budgets, governors will face severe cuts if federal assistance is not forthcoming, according to the bipartisan National Governors Association. The states employ about 15 million workers.

Nevada is grappling now with a $812 million budget shortfall for the fiscal year that ends this week. Lawmakers are using a patchwork of funds, including those received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, approved earlier this year.

Congress included $150 billion in the CARES Act to distribute to states and larger cities.

Lawmakers in Carson City must now turn their attention to a projected $1.27 billion shortfall in the next fiscal year.

And the National Governors Association is seeking additional money in the next relief bill.

In Washington, the entire Nevada congressional delegation has backed efforts to provide states with more funding, as well as medical equipment, to help manage with unexpected public health needs and costs as the pandemic that has swept across the country.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is also seeking funding for cities with populations under 500,000 that were denied assistance in the first CARES Act.

Joining that push are the mayors of Reno and Henderson .

Since the CARES Act, the House has passed another relief bill that includes $500 billion for states and $150 billion for smaller cities, as well as an extension of the $600 per week unemployment supplement for furloughed and laid off workers. The unemployment funds in the first bill are due to expire on July 31.

The continued spikes in coronavirus cases in cities and states show the pandemic is “still going on,” Cortez Masto said.

“There is no vaccine that’s coming anytime soon,” she said. “We have to address this.”

In the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has put the brakes on moving forward with additional legislation until the results of the last relief bills are analyzed.

McConnell has scheduled continued debate and discussion on the defense bill this week in the Senate. However, other items would come up as lawmakers work up until the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Cortez Masto said the Senate remains woefully behind.

She said negotiations with the House should have started to help states and cities provide services like health care “during a health care pandemic” and assistance to insure that the Postal Service remains operable, among other services.

Of the upcoming short work week and holiday, Cortez Masto said: “We shouldn’t even leave until we have voted on this.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Travelers weigh push to rename Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Travelers weigh push to rename Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
2
Younger Nevadans driving new surge of COVID-19 cases
Younger Nevadans driving new surge of COVID-19 cases
3
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
4
Records don’t match Fiore’s claims of ‘intel’ to ‘kill whites’ during protests
Records don’t match Fiore’s claims of ‘intel’ to ‘kill whites’ during protests
5
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks in Nevada
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Waste packages are shown at the end of landfill cell in Area 5 at the Nevada National Security ...
Nevada, feds agree on schedule to remove plutonium
By / RJ

The federal government will begin removing a metric half-ton of weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to the state starting next year as part of a settlement agreement between Nevada and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Amtrak is slashing many of its long-distance routes from daily service to three times per week, ...
Amtrak fading from rural Nevada landscape
By / RJ

Because of ridership reductions in the coronavirus era, Amtrak is reducing passenger rail service, including a line that runs between Salt Lake City and Reno and serves rural Nevada.

Read More