Could nonpartisans soon vote in Nevada primaries?

A bill in the Legislature would allow nonpartisan voters to participate in a Nevada primary of their choosing.

What to expect from the Nevada Legislature’s final week

Can Nevada wean itself off California gas? New bill would authorize study

Nonpartisan voters could soon participate in Nevada primaries — if a bill in the Legislature is successful. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Nonpartisan voters could soon participate in Nevada primaries — if a bill in the Legislature is successful.

Nevada Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, proposed Assembly Bill 597 on Monday, which will allow a registered nonpartisan voter to vote in a primary election or presidential preference primary by requesting a partisan ballot when voting.

Nonpartisans make up the largest voting bloc in Nevada following the state’s implementation of the automatic voter registration system in 2020. The system allowed those who qualify to vote to automatically be registered at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

As of May , nonpartisans make up nearly 35 percent of registered voters, with Republicans at 29.02 percent and Democrats at 29.01 percent.

“As the number of unaffiliated registered voters grows through automatic voter registration or otherwise, we’d like to give them the opportunity to vote in the partisan primary election that may align with their ideology without having to re-register,” Yeager said in a statement.

Nevada is one of 10 states with a closed primary system, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Many nonpartisans in Nevada have expressed frustration about not being able to participate in key elections and supported efforts to open the primaries.

A 2024 ballot question would have allowed nonpartisans to participate in primaries, but it failed in large part due to heavy criticism about the component that called to create a ranked-choice voting system, which opponents said would be too confusing for voters.

The bill is scheduled for a hearing Thursday afternoon in the Assembly Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.