County Commissioner eyes Nevada governor run in 2026

Washoe County Commission Chair Alexis Hill, a Democrat, is planning to run for governor in 2026, setting up a likely competitive primary.

Alexis Hill, Washoe County Commission chair, announced her plans to run for Nevada governor in 2026. She will likely face Attorney General Aaron Ford in the Democratic primary. (Photo courtesy of Kendall Price Photography)

Washoe County Commissioner Chair Alexis Hill plans to run for governor in 2026, she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday.

Hill, a Democrat, will formally announce her bid in August, setting up a likely competitive Democratic primary in 2026, with the winner aiming to defeat Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. Attorney General Aaron Ford announced he also intends to run for governor.

“I see that Nevadans are struggling now more than ever, and we really need some big wins for our workers and families,” Hill said. “And what I’m hearing in the community is that people are hungry for something different, and they’re just not getting that with the status quo.”

Hill grew up in Sparks and worked in local government for 15 years, she told the Review-Journal. She worked at the City of Sparks and the City of Reno and was elected to the Washoe County Commissioners in 2020. She is also chair of the Regional Transportation Commission in Washoe County.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.