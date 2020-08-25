105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

COVID-19 deaths spike by 30 in Nevada as state adds 403 new cases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2020 - 11:15 am
 
Updated August 25, 2020 - 11:37 am

Nevada recorded 403 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding day, but fatalities from the disease rose by 30 — the fourth-highest one-day increase of the outbreak, according to state data posted Tuesday.

New data from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the agency’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website increased the case total in the state to 66,413 and hiked the death toll to 1,230.

The increase in deaths was the fourth-highest total and the most in a single day since the agency reported 38 deaths on Thursday.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 578 for the preceding week, while fatalities were far above the daily average of nearly 18 for the period.

The state’s infection or positivity rate — confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — continued to edge higher, ticking up 0.02 percent to 11.47 percent.

The rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than new cases or death data, has risen every day but three since bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17.

The department also said hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases increased by one over the preceding day, for a total of 772. Hospitalization levels are well below the highs in the 1,100-1,165 range seen in late July and early August.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported an additional 335 cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths over the preceding day.

The data posted to the district’s coronavirus web page pushed the case total for the county to 57,131, while the fatalities raised the death toll to 1,058.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 477 over the preceding week, while fatalities were nearly double the daily average of just over 16 for the period.

An earlier version of this article misstated the ranking of Tuesday’s increase in the death toll.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
2
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
3
Sisolak: State may identify ‘egregious’ COVID cluster locations
Sisolak: State may identify ‘egregious’ COVID cluster locations
4
Ex-DETR chief faced online threats, anger from unemployed
Ex-DETR chief faced online threats, anger from unemployed
5
Nevada records 409 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Nevada records 409 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Assemblyman Tom Roberts on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 during the second day of the 32nd Special Ses ...
GOP picnic for police kicks off Day 1 of Republican convention
By / RJ

Nevada Assemblyman Tom Roberts, Republican congressional candidate Dan Rodimer and the Trump Victory Committee hosted a barbecue in a Las Vegas park Monday to celebrate law enforcement officers and kick off the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Read More