COVID-19 deaths spike by 30 in Nevada as state adds 403 new cases

Volunteers place a nasal swab into a container at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Nevada recorded 403 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding day, but fatalities from the disease rose by 30 — the fourth-highest one-day increase of the outbreak, according to state data posted Tuesday.

New data from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the agency’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website increased the case total in the state to 66,413 and hiked the death toll to 1,230.

The increase in deaths was the fourth-highest total and the most in a single day since the agency reported 38 deaths on Thursday.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 578 for the preceding week, while fatalities were far above the daily average of nearly 18 for the period.

The state’s infection or positivity rate — confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — continued to edge higher, ticking up 0.02 percent to 11.47 percent.

The rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than new cases or death data, has risen every day but three since bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17.

The department also said hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases increased by one over the preceding day, for a total of 772. Hospitalization levels are well below the highs in the 1,100-1,165 range seen in late July and early August.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported an additional 335 cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths over the preceding day.

The data posted to the district’s coronavirus web page pushed the case total for the county to 57,131, while the fatalities raised the death toll to 1,058.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 477 over the preceding week, while fatalities were nearly double the daily average of just over 16 for the period.

An earlier version of this article misstated the ranking of Tuesday’s increase in the death toll.

