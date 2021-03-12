COVID-19 milestone: No Nevada counties at ‘elevated’ risk of disease

For the first time in six months, none of Nevada’s 17 counties was rated as having an elevated risk of COVID-19 transmission as of Friday.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Katherine Deskins prepares to administer a Pfizer vaccine shot at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The elevated risk classification is based on counties failing to meet at least two of three criteria for case rates and testing and as of Friday no county was flagged as missing the target in more than one category.

Gov. Steve Sisolak celebrated the milestone in a post on Twitter.

“Let’s keep up the good work by wearing masks & getting a vaccine when it’s our turn,” he said.

The improvement came on a day when the state reported its biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in more than a month for the second straight day.

But public health officials in Clark County said at least some of those cases were added as a result of “delayed electronic reporting,” calling the figure into question.

Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website showed 858 new coronavirus cases recorded over the previous day, the biggest single-day increase since 898 new cases were reported on Feb. 6.

That came on the heels of the 618 new cases were reported Thursday, which was the largest one-day total since 813 new cases were recorded on Feb. 13, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Nevada on Friday also reported 17 additional deaths over the preceding day. All of the deaths occurred in Clark County, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the state rose to 298,623 cases and 5,097 deaths.

New cases reported Friday were well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 231. Deaths were also well above the two-week average of five daily recorded fatalities.

Despite multiple recent above-average daily reports, all major disease metrics have been declining in the state since mid-January or earlier, health officials have reported.

State and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are confirmed to be infected, dropped by 0.2 percentage points to 5.8 percent.

Clark County on Friday reported 802 new coronavirus cases, according to the county health district. Cumulative totals rose to 230,758 cases and 3,988 deaths.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 6.2 percent on Friday, a 0.2-percentage-point decrease from the day prior.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.