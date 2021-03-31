COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 4 percent in Clark County

The rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, is now at its lowest level since the early days of the outbreak.

Dan Heller as the Health & Wellness Pharmacy Practice Coordinator draws up a syringe of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a limited number are available by appointment in the pharmacy at SmithÕs along North Rampart Blvd. on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Clark County’s two-week COVID-19 positivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 4 percent — its lowest level since the early days of the outbreak in Nevada, according to state data posted on Wednesday.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website Nevada show the rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, show the rate in the county is just under 18 percent of its peak level of 22.6 percent on Jan. 14.

The data also showed 268 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths over the preceding day.

That brought totals for the state to 303,762 cases and 5,249 deaths.

All the fatalities added over the preceding 24 hours occurred in Clark County, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

New cases reported by the state were well above the 14-day moving average of 197 cases reported daily. Deaths were also well above the moving two-week average of three per day.

Major disease metrics including the two-week averages of cases and deaths have been trending downward since mid-January at least, state officials have said. But national numbers of cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus have begun to climb nationally, raising concerns among some public health officials about another extended surge.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate was unchanged at 4.2 percent.

The number of people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases remained at 273.

Clark County reported 249 new coronavirus cases, according to data from the health district.

Cumulative totals in Clark County rose to 234,549 cases and 4,108 deaths.

