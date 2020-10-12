COVID cases are on the rise; state believes deaths are next

The seven-day average of new cases rose to 559 on Monday. Nevada’s COVID-19 response director said he expects to see an increase in deaths by mid-November.

Nevada’s average number of newly identified COVID-19 cases is double what it was in mid-September, a trend that a top state official says will probably translate into more deaths next month.

The seven-day average of new cases rose to 559 on Monday. More than 380 people infected with the disease were hospitalized, up from a little more than 300 earlier this month.

Nevada COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said he expects to see an increase in deaths by mid-November. More than 1,600 Nevadans have died from the disease since March.

“Anytime we see an increase in cases, leading to an increase in hospitalization, we would expect to see an increased rate of death four to five weeks from now,” he said Monday.

Nevada reported 569 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths related to the disease on Monday.

The updated figures brought the total for the state to 86,348 cases, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

In Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District on Saturday reported 415 additional cases and one more death, according to the health district’s coronavirus website.

The updated figures brought the total number of cases in the county to 72,048. The number of fatalities was 1,440.

