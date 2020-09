The state’s COVID task force has voted to allow bars and taverns to reopen in Las Vegas and Clark County.

Bartender Erik Kluever makes an Apple Pie Harvest cocktail at Oak & Ivy in downtown Las Vegas Friday, July 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Nevada COVID task force has approved Clark County’s request allow bars and taverns to reopen.

Bars and taverns in Las Vegas and Clark County will be allowed to reopen as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, as long as social distancing rules are being followed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.