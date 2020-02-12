65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
ELECTION 2020
Be informed. Subscribe
Nevada

Culinary defends health care flyer critical of Sanders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2020 - 3:05 pm
 
Updated February 12, 2020 - 3:31 pm

The Culinary Union Local 226, a powerful labor union representing some 60,000 hospitality workers in Nevada, claimed in a statement Wednesday that supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders “viciously attacked” the union over a flyer circulated to members by union leadership that claimed Sanders sought to “end” the Culinary’s cherished health care plans.

“It’s disappointing that Senator Sanders’ supporters have viciously attacked the Culinary Union and working families in Nevada simply because our union has provided facts on what certain health care proposals might do to take away the system of care we have built over eight decades,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the union.

The language used appears to be figurative and not referencing a literal attack, but calls to the union were not immediately returned.

In her statement, Argüello-Kline said the mostly female, mostly Latino union “welcomed Sanders into our union for a town hall with Culinary Union members” and “hosted tours of the Culinary Health Center and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas… to show what we have fought for and won.”

The flyer was the second document circulated by union leadership to target Sanders on health care in the past week. It claimed Sanders would “end Culinary health care” and “require” Medicare for All. The flyer says candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer would “protect Culinary health care.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the flyer says, would “replace Culinary health care after a three-year transition or at end of collective bargaining agreements.”

Sanders campaign defended the Vermont senator’s stand on the issue.

“Bernie has stood with workers his entire career, fighting on picket lines against pension cuts and corporate greed,” Sarah Michelsen, Bernie 2020 Nevada state director, said in response to the flyer. “Medicare for All will be no different; the program is crafted with the working class and particularly union members in mind.”

She continued: “Bernie has been clear that under Medicare for All, we will guarantee that coverage is as comprehensive or more so than the health care benefits union workers currently receive, and union health clinics, including the Culinary’s health clinic, will remain open to serve their members. With health care as a human right, unions will have more leverage to negotiate better wages and benefits.”

The union and its parent company, UNITE HERE, hosted a series of town hall meetings with the top presidential candidates over the last six months. UNITE HERE has opted not to endorse, but the Culinary Union is still deciding whether to back a candidate. Its sister union in Arizona and Southern California, UNITE HERE Local 11, endorsed Sanders and Warren, who also favors a Medicare for All program.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
How to caucus in Nevada
By / RJ

Unlike the secret ballots cast in states that use primary elections, Nevada residents declare their presidential preferences in public meetings known as caucuses.

 
Democrats working on early-vote count, but details scarce
By / RJ

The Nevada Democratic Party’s digital director said Monday the party is working hard to ensure a smooth caucus later this month, but details about how early votes will be tabulated and counted on caucus day remained scarce.