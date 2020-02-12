Culinary defends health care flyer critical of Sanders

The Culinary Union Local 226 denounced “vicious attacks,” after supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders objected to a union flyer that declared the senator wants to “end Culinary health care” in favor of his Medicare for All proposal.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Culinary Union Local 226, a powerful labor union representing some 60,000 hospitality workers in Nevada, claimed in a statement Wednesday that supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders “viciously attacked” the union over a flyer circulated to members by union leadership that claimed Sanders sought to “end” the Culinary’s cherished health care plans.

“It’s disappointing that Senator Sanders’ supporters have viciously attacked the Culinary Union and working families in Nevada simply because our union has provided facts on what certain health care proposals might do to take away the system of care we have built over eight decades,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the union.

The language used appears to be figurative and not referencing a literal attack, but calls to the union were not immediately returned.

In her statement, Argüello-Kline said the mostly female, mostly Latino union “welcomed Sanders into our union for a town hall with Culinary Union members” and “hosted tours of the Culinary Health Center and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas… to show what we have fought for and won.”

The flyer was the second document circulated by union leadership to target Sanders on health care in the past week. It claimed Sanders would “end Culinary health care” and “require” Medicare for All. The flyer says candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer would “protect Culinary health care.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the flyer says, would “replace Culinary health care after a three-year transition or at end of collective bargaining agreements.”

Sanders campaign defended the Vermont senator’s stand on the issue.

“Bernie has stood with workers his entire career, fighting on picket lines against pension cuts and corporate greed,” Sarah Michelsen, Bernie 2020 Nevada state director, said in response to the flyer. “Medicare for All will be no different; the program is crafted with the working class and particularly union members in mind.”

She continued: “Bernie has been clear that under Medicare for All, we will guarantee that coverage is as comprehensive or more so than the health care benefits union workers currently receive, and union health clinics, including the Culinary’s health clinic, will remain open to serve their members. With health care as a human right, unions will have more leverage to negotiate better wages and benefits.”

The union and its parent company, UNITE HERE, hosted a series of town hall meetings with the top presidential candidates over the last six months. UNITE HERE has opted not to endorse, but the Culinary Union is still deciding whether to back a candidate. Its sister union in Arizona and Southern California, UNITE HERE Local 11, endorsed Sanders and Warren, who also favors a Medicare for All program.

