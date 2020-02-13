Culinary Union declines to endorse any Democratic presidential candidate — LIVESTREAM

Culinary Union Local 226, Nevada’s most politically powerful union, will announce an endorsement decision in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries at 1 p.m. Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UPDATE: Culinary Union Local 226, Nevada’s most politically powerful union, declined to endorse any candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.

The decision comes after a lengthy interview process, conducted through public town halls and private conversations, with each of the top Democratic candidates.

Although it has yet to endorse, the union has voiced its displeasure with Sen. Bernie Sanders over his signature Medicare for All proposal through two flyers circulated publicly over the last week. Culinary members have given up wage increases and other concessions in exchange for some of the best health care in Nevada.

