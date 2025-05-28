Danny Tarkanian announces Nevada attorney general bid

Longtime Republican candidate and Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian announced Wednesday he is running for Nevada attorney general.

“Nevadans deserve an Attorney General who prioritizes public safety, upholds the Constitution, and diligently advocates for justice and fairness for all citizens,” Tarkanian said in a statement.

Tarkanian, son of famed basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, is a well-known figure in Nevada who has unsuccessfully ran for several big seats, including multiple bids for Congress. He recently ran against Republican Rep. Mark Amodei in Northern Nevada in 2022 but lost in the primary. He also ran against Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in Southern Nevada in 2018.

Tarkanian won a race for Douglas County Commission in 2020 and has since been re-elected.

If elected to attorney general, Tarkanian promises to crack down on crime, end leniency for criminals, push back against anti-police rhetoric and policies, protect Nevadans from insurance companies wrongfully denying medical coverage and end “left-wing lawfare and political persecution.”

He also promises to end the “political weaponization” of the attorney general’s office and protect Gov. Joe Lombardo’s agenda from partisan obstruction.

“I have never backed down from a fight; especially when it comes to standing up for Nevadans against powerful special interests,” he said in the statement. “I’ll do the right thing even when it’s unpopular, because real leadership means putting your principles before political expediency.”

The attorney general seat is up for grabs in 2026, with current Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford term-limited and expected to pursue a bid for governor. Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine has also thrown his hat into the race for attorney general.

Tarkanian attended Bishop Gorman High School, graduated from UNLV and earned his law degree at the University of San Diego School of Law. He also founded the Tarkanian Basketball Academy, a nonprofit youth sports facility in Nevada.

