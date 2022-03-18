Danny Tarkanian running for Congress — again

Danny Tarkanian, who has lost seven elections and won one, is again running for Congress, this time in Northern Nevada.

Former Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Coffin, from left, hands over some cash as Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., works with Election Operations Specialist Lupita Ramirez as she files for re-election at the Clark County Government Center, the final day for candidates across Nevada to file for the 2022 elections on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. As a longstanding tradition Coffin pays for her filing fee. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In one more surprise candidate announcement on the last day of Nevada’s filing period for this year’s elections, Republican Danny Tarkanian, a frequent also-ran, filed in Carson City to run for the 2nd Congressional District seat held by fellow Republican Mark Amodei.

In Las Vegas, six-term Congresswoman Dina Titus, who has been critical of redistricting by fellow Democrats in the state Legislature, officially filed for re-election in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District on Friday.

Tarkanian was “heading to file his paperwork to represent the people of the Nevada’s 2nd District!” his wife, Amy, said in a noontime tweet. “We’re going to finally show this district what true America First leadership looks like.”

Official confirmation came from the secretary of state’s office about 1:30 p.m.

Tarkanian has lost seven elections, including two Senate and three House races, but has won four primaries dating to 2004. He was narrowly elected to the Douglas County Commission in 2020.

Amodei, Nevada’s only Republican federal officeholder, was first elected to the seat in a special 2011 election and has won five terms since.

Titus is facing a primary challenge from her left in progressive activist Amy Vilela, who served as the Nevada state co-chair for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2020. Sanders went on to win the state’s Democratic caucus by a comfortable margin before withdrawing from the Democratic primary.

“Amy Vilela is a socialist. She’s a proud member of the Socialist Democrats of America. I’m the progressive Democrat in the district, always have been,” Titus told reporters after filing. “I think she’ll have a hard time breaking through the support we have of the Democratic Party in the district.”

Asked if she would be willing to debate her primary challenger, Titus said the two sides haven’t discussed it.

“I don’t know if she’ll want to debate me,” Titus said.

Titus has criticized the redrawing of her district’s boundaries by fellow Democrats in the Nevada Legislature last fall that dramatically shifted the partisan voter makeup of the district that was previously the safest Democratic seat in the state while making the more-competitive 3rd and 4th Districts more favorable for Democrats.

But Titus has some familiarity with the newly drawn district, having represented parts of it during her tenure as a state senator and her first term in Congress before lines were redrawn in 2010.

“It’s a new district in terms of what I’ve been running in the last decade. But it’s not new to me,” Titus said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

