Data breach exposes information on thousands of Nevada workers

Attorney General Aaron Ford urged those affected by the breach to monitor and place fraud alerts on their credit reports.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks during a news conference Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Attorney General Aaron Ford is urging current and former Tesla employees to take steps to protect their identity after a security breach compromised about 75,000 employees nationwide.

In May, someone stole the personal information of current and former Tesla employees, including their names, phone numbers, physical addresses and email addresses, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.

More than 7,000 current and former employees in Nevada were notified about the incident, although Tesla has not seen evidence of misuse of the information, the attorney general’s office said. Tesla told Ford’s office the information was shared with a German newspaper, which said it will not publish the information.

Tesla said two ex-employees were behind the data breach and filed a lawsuit against them.

The automotive company is offering all impacted employees free enrollment in Experian’s credit monitoring and identity detection service for 12 months, Ford’s office said.

The attorney general urged employees to monitor their credit reports, place a temporary fraud alert on their credit reports and consider placing a security freeze on their credit so creditors cannot see their file and are less likely to open a new account in their name.

“Protecting your identity and credit is both a company and personal obligation,” Ford said. “I want to inform everyone impacted by this incident that they have an opportunity to take advantage of complimentary services offered by Tesla, in addition to proactively taking additional safeguards.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.