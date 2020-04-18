Data show rapid spread of COVID-19 in Nevada nursing homes

Nevada has recorded 111 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the disease in nursing homes, assisted living centers and other institutions since it unveiled a new tracking tool on Monday.

Pictured is screenshot of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics' tracker of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The data published on the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website showed on Friday afternoon that 166 residents and 123 staff members have been infected with the new coronavirus in 42 facilities across the state.

Thirty-three of them are in Clark County, six in Washoe County, two in Carson City and one in White Pine County.

Twenty-one of the facilities, all of which are either operated by or regulated by the state, are skilled nursing centers, where 197 residents and staff have contracted COVID-19 and 15 deaths have occurred.

On Monday, the data showed 100 residents and staff had tested positive for the virus and 12 had died.

Institutional living facilities that serve seniors and others at higher risk of the most serious infections, as well as prisons, where it is difficult to adhere to social distancing guidelines, have been hard hit by the easily spread virus.

HHS analysts, compliance officers and epidemiologists are attempting to use the data “to identify, control and contain the spread of COVID-19 among our most vulnerable residents living within skilled nursing and assisted living facilities,” according to a news release from the state’s COVID-19 response team.

“This information will strengthen our ability to identify cases and work with partners to address those as quickly as possible,” department Director Richard Whitley said in a statement early this week.

The hardest-hit facility thus far is Willow Springs Center, a residential treatment facility for youth in Reno, which has had 56 COVID-19 cases — 36 among residents and 20 among staff. One staff member died of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Cases in the state prison system have so far all been among staff, according to the state data. The prison with the most total cases reported was High Desert State Prison, which has had two staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Other facilities hit hard by the virus include:

■ Advanced Health Care of Summerlin: Confirmed cases in six residents and three staff members. Two residents have died.

■ Horizon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas: 14 cases and one fatality among residents and 29 cases among staff members.

■ Horizon Specialty Hospital of Las Vegas: two residents sickened and one resident death.

■ Lakeside Health & Wellness Suites in Reno: 38 residents and five staff diagnosed and four resident deaths.

■ Las Vegas Post Acute and Rehabilitation: seven cases and one death among residents, 12 cases among staff.

■ Life Care Center of Las Vegas: two cases among staff and one resident fatality.

■ Merrill Gardens at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson: four cases and two fatalities among residents.

■ Premier Health and Rehabilitation Center of Las Vegas: 13 cases and two deaths among residents, and seven cases among staff.

■ Prestige Senior Living at Mira Lima in Henderson: six cases among residents, two among staff, one resident died.

■ Silver Hills Health Care Center in Las Vegas: eight cases and one death among residents, and two cases among staff.

■ Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City: seven cases and one death among residents and nine cases among staff.

■ The Heights of Summerlin: eight cases and two deaths among residents and five cases among staff.

