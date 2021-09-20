76°F
Dean Heller announces run for governor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2021 - 9:58 am
 
Former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks with the Las Vegas Review -Journal editorial board on F ...
Former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks with the Las Vegas Review -Journal editorial board on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller on Monday announced his long-anticipated run for governor in 2022, setting up a multi-candidate primary and roiling the GOP field.

Heller joins already announced candidates Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and personal injury attorney Joey Gilbert in seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak.

In a video ad unveiled before his announcement, Heller highlighted a conservative campaign platform that included pro-life themes, and directly attacked Sisolak for mask mandates and government-ordered business shutdowns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also mentioned “sanctuary cities,” an oblique shot at Lombardo, whose police department has been accused of failing to cooperate with federal authorities on immigration enforcement. Lombardo has denied those charges.

Heller has served as a member of the Nevada Assembly, secretary of state, a member of Congress from Northern Nevada and in the U.S. Senate. He was defeated for re-election in 2018 by Democrat Jacky Rosen. Heller’s campaign was buffeted by his relationship with Donald Trump, whom Heller denounced in 2016 but embraced later.

Heller’s video includes a picture of him on Air Force One with the former president.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

THE LATEST