Dean Heller launches new attack ad against Jacky Rosen

Republican Sen. Dean Heller’s newest TV ad takes aim at his Democratic rival’s brief time in Congress.

The 30-second ad, which begins airing statewide on Tuesday, claims U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen passed no laws during her six months in Congress before she decided to challenge Heller for his Senate seat.

“Zero,” the announcer begins while images of Rosen are splashed across the screen. “That’s the number of bills Jacky Rosen passed in Congress before announcing she was running for the Senate.”

The ad goes on to say that Rosen passed “zero” bills to help veterans or improve health care, but claims she had “plenty of time to campaign in California.”

This isn’t the first time Heller’s campaign has blasted Rosen for her record in the House. Rosen spokesman Stewart Boss in July said the congresswoman has directly co-sponsored eight bills that have been signed into law and co-sponsored 398 bills overall.

With just 70 days left to Election Day, the race between Heller and Rosen has gotten increasingly nasty — with both sides running blistering ads linking their opponent to polarizing politicians. Rosen has painted Heller as a rubber stamp for President Donald Trump while Heller focused on Rosen’s relationship with Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The new Heller ad will run statewide, according to his campaign.

