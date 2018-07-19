Dean Heller meets with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada met Thursday with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at his office on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., left, meets with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at his office on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Gary Martin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada met Thursday with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at his office on Capitol Hill.

Kavanaugh, a judge on the Washington, D.C., Circuit Court since 2006, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the court created by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

A confirmation hearing and vote on the nomination are expected in the fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.