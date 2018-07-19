Dean Heller meets with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada met Thursday with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at his office on Capitol Hill.
Kavanaugh, a judge on the Washington, D.C., Circuit Court since 2006, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the court created by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.
A confirmation hearing and vote on the nomination are expected in the fall.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Kicking off my meeting with Judge Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/U3E5HivSlg
— Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) July 19, 2018