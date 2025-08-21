‘Deeply concerning’: Nevada lawmaker says ICE detainees allege delayed health care

Rep. Steven Horsford said ICE inmates held in a Nevada detention center alleged that they were denied proper legal representation and timely health care treatment.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks during the groundbreaking for Senator Joseph M. Neal, Jr. Apartments, Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority’s newest affordable housing development, at 1632 Yale Street in North Las Vegas Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A congressman from Las Vegas said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement inmates held in a Southern Nevada detention center alleged to him in an oversight visit this week that they were denied proper legal representation and timely health care treatment.

“I spoke with nine detainees today, and what they shared with me is deeply concerning,” said Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada, in a news release about his Tuesday visit to the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump. “Medical treatment can take weeks; detainees do not have reliable access to immigration attorneys or resources; and many have been moved across state lines in the dead of night without advanced notice or understanding of where they were going.”

Horsford’s oversight inspection took place nearly three weeks after the institution’s warden denied him entry to the complex, which is privately operated by CoreCivic in Pahrump.

“Based on conversations I had with detainees today, I’m also concerned that (officials) used the past three weeks to make improvements before I arrived,” Horsford said.

The 2020 Consolidated Appropriations Act, the federal legislation that guides congressional oversight at ICE facilities, states that there can’t be “any temporary modification at any such facility that in any way alters what is observed by a visiting member of Congress.”

In May, in guidelines posted online, ICE reiterated the federal law, which states members of Congress aren’t required to “provide prior notice of the intent to enter” an ICE facility. Congressional staff, however, had to give notice of at least 24 hours, according to the Act.

The New York Times reported in June that the Department of Homeland Security changed the rules for congressional visits, requiring a 72-hour notice.

‘Clean, well-run facility’

ICE told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Wednesday that it had granted Horsford’s visit this week, where he “saw a clean, well-run facility.”

“His claim that congressional oversight visits would reveal anything beyond the … inspections already in place is baseless,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“As we explained to the representative, detention facility visit requests should be made with sufficient time to avoid interfering with (President Donald Trump’s) authority to oversee executive department functions.”

CoreCivic said that it complies with federal detention standards.

“These facilities are closely monitored by our government partners at ICE, and they are subject to regular reviews and audits to ensure an appropriate standard of living and care for all detainees,” a statement said. “While we strive to be as accommodating and transparent as possible, all Congressional visits and/or tours must be coordinated and approved by ICE’s Office of Congressional Relations.”

Previously turned away

After being turned away on July 31, Horsford told the Review-Journal that he had given officials a week’s notice, even though his authority allows for unannounced oversight.

Horsford’s interaction with Warden John Mattos was captured on video.

“You don’t have permission to come in,” Mattos said in the recording, acknowledging that Horsford had given federal agencies prior notice.

“They did not give permission,” Mattos said. “Right now you’re becoming a security risk for our institution.”

Questioned by Horsford, the warden didn’t expand on the risk, but said he would contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Horsford told the Review-Journal that day that deputies were showing up as he was leaving about an hour after he arrived.

Congressman calls for investigation

ICE’s Wednesday statement said that “a week’s notice ensures no intrusion on the president’s constitutional authority” and that “any request to shorten that time must be approved” by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

In a letter Tuesday reporting July’s incident, Horsford petitioned the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security to investigate the DHS’s alleged “noncompliance.”

“I further recommend that the Committee consider appropriate corrective actions, including the potential conditioning of future appropriations to ensure full adherence to congressional oversight obligations as outlined under federal law,” the letter said.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nevada, chairs the committee.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment after-hours Wednesday.

Horsford’s July visit to the detention center came a day after a dozen members of Congress sued the federal government, alleging in a complaint that representatives with constitutional duties to inspect immigration facilities were being denied access across the U.S.

While no Nevada member of Congress signed onto the lawsuit, Horsford said he supported it.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.