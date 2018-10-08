Democrat Jacky Rosen raises $7.1M for Senate bid in quarter

Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen on Monday reported raising $7.1 million from July through September in her bid to unseat GOP Sen. Dean Heller, doubling her fundraising haul from the previous quarter.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, left, and U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., hold hands prior to the start of a roundtable discussion with gun violence survivors, at UNLV on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“While Dean Heller gets rewarded for his broken promises with expensive fundraisers hosted by Donald Trump, we’ve built a campaign powered by hundreds of thousands of small-dollar donations from regular people, including donations from every county in Nevada,” said Danny Kazin, Rosen for Nevada campaign manager.

Heller campaign spokesman Keith Schipper said Rosen’s campaign is “fueled completely by millions of dollars from California, New York and East Coast liberal elites.”

“The amount of money they are pouring into Nevada to buy this U.S. Senate seat is unprecedented,” Schipper said. “Who does she really answer to?”

Neither campaign has officially filed its third-quarter finance reports with the Federal Election Commission, but Rosen announced her fundraising totals Monday in a news release.

Rosen, who’s garnered support from leading Democrats such as former President Barack Obama and retired Sen. Harry Reid, has outraised Heller in every quarter since announcing her candidacy in July 2017.

Heller, the Republican incumbent, raised $8.3 million as of June 30 with about $5.8 million cash on hand, while Rosen’s war chest stood at $9.4 million with $3.8 million cash on hand.

Rosen’s Senate campaign reported receiving more than 290,000 donations since July 2017 — most of them $100 or less. The campaign’s average contribution is $54. Her top donations came from PACs like the Rosen Victory Fund and Common Sense 2018, a joint fundraising committee that has donated to seven Senate Democrats running for reelection.

Heller’s top donations in the last quarter came from the 2017 Senators Classic Committee, the Nevada Republican Central Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee.

