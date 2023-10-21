Democratic Assemblyman C.H. Miller resigning from Legislature

Assemblyman Cameron “C.H.” Miller will resign from his position with the Legislature, Assembly Democrats announced Friday.

Assemblyman Cameron Miller D-North Las Vegas, is seen during the first day of the Legislature in February 2023 in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas Democrat, who first took office in 2020, resigned his position because his family is moving outside of Assembly District 7, according to a release.

But Miller’s may not be done running for public office. The Nevada Independent reported, and a party spokesperson confirmed, that Miller intends to run for Las Vegas City Council.

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said Miller would be missed and thanked the assemblyman, who served as assistant majority leader during the 2023 legislative session, for his service.

“Assemblyman Miller is a dedicated and thoughtful public servant and his presence will certainly be missed in the Nevada Assembly,” Yeager said in a statement.

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

