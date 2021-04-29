Democratic campaign group touts Cortez Masto in new ad

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee launched a YouTube advertisement Thursday praising Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for her work on the country’s most recent COVID-19 relief package.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee launched a YouTube advertisement Thursday praising Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for her work on the country’s most recent COVID-19 relief package.

The digital ad, part of a five-figure nationwide buy and the latest leg of a Democratic victory lap stretching into its second month, specifically mentions $1,400 check delivered to a majority of Nevadans, 200 million nationwide vaccinations and increased funding for reopening schools and small businesses.

“Making sure Americans get back on track after the pandemic will be a defining issue of the 2022 campaign — and while Sen. Cortez-Masto has kept her promise and gotten results, voters will hold every GOP Senate candidate in Nevada accountable for their party’s agenda blocking the checks, shots and jobs they need,” said DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters, of Michigan.

The latest stimulus package provided some $4 billion in aid to Nevada.

Cortez Masto is up for re-election in 2022 and is a top target for Republicans, who need to just one seat to recapture the Senate majority.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.